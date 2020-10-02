Meet the Miami Dolphins’ ocean-loving, playmaking Hawaiian (no, the other one)

There’s only one Hawaiian Dolphins player who lives walking distance to the beach.

And it’s not the ukelele-strumming, lei-wearing Tua Tagovailoa.

Rather it’s Kamu Grugier-Hill, the veteran linebacker who, like Tagovailoa, joined the Dolphins this offseason — but with far less fanfare.

But unlike Tagovailoa, Grugier-Hill has already made an impact on this young season. His untouched, fourth-down sack of Gardner Minshew in Week 3 helped the Dolphins beat the Jaguars for the team’s first win of the season.

“No moment is too big for him,” said Dolphins special teams coordinator Danny Crossman. “Wants to be in there and wants to make the play in the critical situation. We’re very happy with the addition of Kamu, and we’re very happy with how he’s playing. Hopefully you’re going to see him continue to improve and play better as the season goes on. I’m glad he’s on our football team.”

The Dolphins will need more of that Sunday, when they host Russell Wilson and the undefeated Seahawks Sunday.

We recently sat down with Grugier-Hill to discuss this weekend’s game, his Hawaiian roots and how his love of the ocean has inspired him to partner with the Surfrider Foundation on a beach cleanup Tuesday.

Q. First off, tell us about the clean-up event.

“I think it really just wanted to find a way — especially during these crazy times, we’re not able to do too much — find a way to give back a little bit, and it’s something that I care about, as it relates to how I grew up and where I’m from, so it worked out perfectly.”

Q. How important was the beach growing up on the Big Island?

“Any time you’re not in school or sports, you’re at the beach with your family. You’re in the water. For us in Hawaii, keeping the beach clean, that’s something we’ve done, even since as children. We thought we were going to the beach, but they had us picking up trash.”

Q. Was the beach lifestyle why you signed with the Dolphins?

“It definitely had a big part. Coming from Philly, which is obviously the complete opposite of where I’m from, and me being able to be in a situation where I have folks that know well, a system that I really like, and obviously Miami being as close to tropical as you can get, it was a perfect storm for me.”

Q. You played college ball at Eastern Illinois. How did you end up there and how much of a culture shock was it?

“I only started playing football my senior year. It was my only offer and my mom made me go. I really didn’t want to go. I’m glad obviously I went. It was definitely a culture shock. ... That first semester was rough. I came home for Christmas break and I begged her not to go back. But she made me go. One of my friends from high school came with me and it helped a lot. Obviously I wouldn’t have been able to make it without him.”

Q. Where would you say your career is at right now?

“I think, believe it or not, the Eagles helped me set a pretty solid foundation, but I believe my career is really just starting. In a defense like this, and with coach [Brian Flores], I’m excited for the future, for sure. I’ve got a lot of ball left to play.”

Q. Can’t let you go without asking you about the sack. Can you take us through the play?

“We practiced that play a lot during training camp. It really was just a perfect call. When it opened up and he held onto the ball, I really couldn’t believe it. I’m glad I was on that side of the call and able to make the play.”

Q. You’re part of a pretty big linebacker rotation. How does that work in-game?

“We do a good job during practice being able to know anything and every position. There were a couple of plays where I played strong safety. I think they do a good job of getting us prepared.”

Q. So that probably makes you the biggest strong safety in the NFL ...

“Kam Chancellor and I would probably be the same size. I might be right now. I would be one of the biggest safeties and smallest linebackers.”

Q. Last question: The Eagles went 0-3 in games against the Seahawks when you were there. How do you break that streak and beat Russell Wilson?

“With the Eagles, we had a rough time with him. He’s definitely special at that quarterback position and he can take games into his own hands. I’m confident that with this group that we have enough to get it done. If we go out there and execute, it’ll be a good time for sure.”