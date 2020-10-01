A major injury development could dramatically improve Dolphins’ chances vs. Seahawks

It wasn’t so much what Byron Jones did Thursday that points to him playing Sunday, but what he said.

By making the star cornerback and Dolphins’ highest-paid player available to reporters shortly after he practiced for the first time in nearly two weeks, coaches and staff are signaling that there’s a good chance he’ll be available Sunday against the Seahawks.

If so, that would be a major boost to a defense bracing for its biggest challenge of the season: Russell Wilson and his high-flying offense.

The Dolphins, unannounced, put Jones on a Zoom call with Miami media after he worked on a limited basis in Thursday’s practice.

Here’s what he said about the groin injury that kept him out of all but four plays the last two weeks:

“I feel really good. Rehab has been on schedule, which is great. Honestly, it’s day by day. I felt really good today so we’ll see where we’re at.”

When asked what physical threshold he needs to reach to play in Week 4, Jones responded:

“We just have to keep running through the paces. Today was a really good challenge. And tomorrow is going to be a bigger challenge. As you go on, you continue to push yourself and gain confidence. You start at 50 percent, then you go to 65 percent, then 75 percent. It’s just about the workload, the speed, how the recovery is and how I feel the next day. But I’d say we’re on a good track.”

An important disclaimer: It’s entirely possible that the Dolphins, knowing the message having Jones speak to reporters would send about his likelihood to play, are trying to fool the Seahawks.

Perhaps Jones won’t be ready just two weeks after getting hurt.

But the more likely scenario — based on how he looked running, catching and changing directions during practice Thursday — is that he has made real progress and the team is hopeful he can go.

That would be hugely welcome news, considering Wilson rolls into town throwing a record 14 touchdown passes in the first three weeks of the season. DK Metcalf has developed into a near-unstoppable deep threat, averaging nearly 25 yards per catch.

Jones’ return would have major ripple effects on a Dolphins defense that ranks 29th in yards per play allowed (6.5).

Jones, albeit in a small sample, has been the team’s best cover corner. He has allowed four of six targets to be completed for 26 yards, no touchdowns and a passer rating of 75.7. Teams have averaged just 4.3 yards per target and he has given up a tiny .39 passing yards per snap.

For reference, these are the players who replaced him on the field during his injury: Nik Needham (118.7 passer rating when targeted) and Jamal Perry (110.0).

If Jones can play, it would give the Dolphins the secondary they envisioned at the start of the season: Jones and Xavien Howard as the base corners and Noah Igbinoghene as the nickel.

“We’re still growing,” Jones said. “There is no question about that. We have Noah who is a really talented young rookie. But he hasn’t seen a lot. He is one of the most impressive young guys I’ve seen in a very long time. The way he approaches the game. This kid is here early. He’s early with the coach looking at film. The way he practices and approaches practice, it’s really impressive for a young guy to understand that.

“When X came back to camp in the first couple of days he had like two or three picks. I’m like this guy. You can see his playmaking ability right away. So it’s going to be special. But it’s going to take work. You really have to bond together as a unit. It’s not just about having really good players on the roster. You really have to develop a bond and develop that level of communication that can really lead us to a different level.”