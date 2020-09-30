Podcast: The ‘Revisiting Jags-Fins ... Oh Who Are We Kidding? Let’s Talk Tua’ Edition

We tried.

Really hard.

We tried to talk up Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Miami Dolphins’ chances to make a playoff run.

(And those odds won’t be as wild as you would think if they can shock the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.)

But in the end, we got back to the most important question facing the Miami Dolphins in 2020:

Is it time to play Tua Tagovailoa? And if not now, when?

Certainly, Fitzpatrick has earned the right to keep his job (he’s top five in QBR through three weeks).

But life isn’t fair, and neither is football.

At some point, the Dolphins’ short-term goals will come in conflict with their long-term goals.

We discuss that and much more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

