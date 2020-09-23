Miami Herald Logo
Podcast: The ‘Miami Dolphins On The Brink After Just Two Weeks’ Edition

Mando is calling it:

Dolphins win in Jacksonville Thursday to save their season.

If not ...

Get ready for a lot of acrimony and a lot of player evaluation the rest of the season.

Because 0-2 is bad — particularly when both losses were in the division — but manageable.

0-3? That’s a season-wrecker.

We get into all that, plus revisit what’s gone wrong the first two weeks of the season in our Week 3 edition of Dolphins in Depth.

Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
