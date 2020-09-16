Podcast: The ‘How Worried Should Dolphins Fans Be After Week 1?’ Edition

Well, that wasn’t great.

No NFL team in Week 1 allowed more rushing yards than the 217 surrendered by the Dolphins against New England.

Granted, no team faced a healthy and motivated Cam Newton, either.

So was the Dolphins’ loss to the Patriots a warning sign for the season to come or simply a reflection of a bad matchup and no preseason? Or the beginning of something more troublesome?

We will find out this weekend, when the Bills and their mobile quarterback, Josh Allen, visit Hard Rock Stadium.

We break that all down — plus do some fan service with Tua Tagovailoa talk — in our Week 2 edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.