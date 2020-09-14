Parker is hurt, Williams is still finding his form — and Tre’Davious White is waiting

Dolphins offensive coaches began game-planning for the Bills Monday with at least some doubt that their best weapon — and catalyst of Miami’s offense — will be available this weekend.

DeVante Parker lasted just 23 snaps Sunday before leaving with a hamstring injury. The Dolphins’ offense had little explosivity when he was in the game, and even less when he left.

They need Preston Williams to look like the player he was a year ago. Problem is, he doesn’t feel like he did this time last year.

He acknowledged recently he’s still getting his juice back after reconstructive knee surgery, and that showed on the field Sunday. Williams caught just two of the seven passes thrown his direction — and slipped on one of those attempts, resulting in an interception by Stephon Gilmore.

“I’ve got to have better feet on the throw-by,” Williams said.

Williams — who said his knee “felt pretty good” Sunday — said the offense didn’t change much schematically when Parker left. But it highlighted just how little separation the Dolphins receivers are able to create with Albert Wilson and Allen Hurns both opted out.

If Parker cannot go against the Bills, Williams will presumably become the team’s No. 1 target — and get all-pro cornerback Tre’Davious White’s undivided attention.

“It’s not more of a role thing; it’s more of a system,” Williams said. “We have a system; we’ve got concepts. There’s time where me and DeVante are on the same side. There might be a route where I clear it out for him, or he might clear it out for me. I don’t look at it from a one or two thing. I just try to make plays.”

He added: “I think the plays are there, we’ve just got to string along better plays right after each other instead of having a play here and there.”