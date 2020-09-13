Miami Dolphins
Inactives for Dolphins-Patriots include a mini-surprise at defensive end
Official inactives for Dolphins-Patriots.
Dolphins inactives: WR Malcolm Perry; WR Lynn Bowden Jr.; S Clayton Fejedelem; DE Jason Strowbridge; T Adam Pankey.
Patriots inactives: QB Jarrett Stidham; TE Dalton Keene; LB Cassh Maluia; LB Josh Uche; OL Korey Cunningham.
What it means: If these inactives lists look lighter than usual, it’s because they are. League rules allow teams to keep 48 players up on Sundays this year, so long as eight are offensive linemen. The Dolphins went that route, activating their entire O-line other than Pankey. Fejedelem, as expected, will not play. The only mini-surprise: The Dolphins deactivating Strowbridge, leaving them light at defensive end. Meanwhile, at least eight Dolphins players will wear social justice message or names of victims of violence: Shaq Lawson (Breonna Taylor); Jerome Baker (Aiyana Stanley-Jones); Kavon Frazier (Emmett Till); Davon Godchaux (George Floyd); Eric Rowe (Vanessa Guillen); Patrick Laird (It Takes All Of Us); Jamal Perry (Breonna Taylor); and Christian Wilkins (Eurie Stamps Sr.).
