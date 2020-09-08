Focused coach Flores hits regular-season mode, plus Dolphins quarterback talk and more

News and notes from Tuesday’s Brian Flores news conference:

▪ Flores, who had grown more and more comfortable and open with reporters in his 20 months in the job, was back in full-on regular season mode with the opener in New England just five days away.

When asked if Ryan Fitzpatrick’s rope might be longer in 2020 than it was in 2019, when he lost his starting job after just two games, Flores replied:

“Fitz has done a good job in training camp. Obviously, he’s a vet, he’s a good leader, has experience. We feel good about where he is. ... We’ll see how things go. We feel good about where he is right now.”

Another example: The team listing Solomon Kindley as the starting right guard in Miami’s first depth chart of the year.

“Like I said yesterday, I wouldn’t put too much into the depth charts. We’ve got a really tough opponent ... [and] everyone’s got to be ready to play. That was my message this morning, and it will continue to be my message.”

▪ Fitzpatrick has mentioned more than once that the football could be sloppy early in the season due to the COVID-19 shortened prep time.

When asked if Flores has confidence his players will execute the plays that are called Sunday, he responded:

“There’s uncertainty across the board. ... There’s a lot of young players playing, a lot of new faces on this team. Yeah, there’s a lot of uncertainty, a lot of unknown. You really don’t know until you step on the field. It won’t be easy. We understand that.”

▪ Flores would not reveal who will be the team’s nickel cornerback, although logic suggests it will be either Noah Igbinoghene or Nik Needham.

Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are expected to start, based on their respective salaries and the depth chart.

Flores is looking for the player with “talent, experience, the ability to communicate. all of things play a factor in who’s in the nickel position or sub packages. We’ve had a lot of conversations about who’s going to be the nickel, who’s going to be the dime.

“[The Patriots] are going to show us things we haven’t seen.”

▪ Flores suggested the Dolphins might not have one designated slot receiver, but instead a number of players and even positions will fill that role.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good players in the wide receiver room, the tight end room, the running back room. Who aligns in the slot depends on what formation we give them. You could see [all three] in the slot.”

Flores went on to praise Isaiah Ford’s dependability and said that Jakeem Grant “obviously is as explosive a player as there is in the league. I think we have a few options. Once we get to Sunday, we’ll see who’s out there and who can help us win a football game.”

PRACTICE NOTES

Wide receiver DeVante Parker is practicing Tuesday with a white compression sleeve on his left thigh/hamstring. He has missed more than a week with an injury that a team source described as not serious...

Cornerback Xavien Howard, off December knee surgery, participated in the early stages of practice open to reporters. Flores has stopped short of saying he definitely will play Sunday....

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy still has his right hand wrapped after an injury in camp....

Malcolm Perry and newcomer Lynn Bowden Jr. were both wearing scout-team jerseys. Bowden is wearing No. 15. Both are former quarterbacks playing receiver for Miami, and each obviously has the ability to try to emulate the opposing team’s QB in practice....

Running back Matt Breida has requested a number change from 20 to 22. The NFL must approve that....

Tight end Mike Gesicki - second on the depth chart behind Durham Smythe - returned to practice after missing Saturday’s session.

Dolphins players were in shorts and helmets but no pads. They’re scheduled to practice Tuesday through Friday and fly to New England on Saturday. Only the first 20 minutes of practice are open to reporters.