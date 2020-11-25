Miami Dolphins’ Brian Flores discusses offensive line options, injuries, COVID news, more

Things can change quickly in the NFL, and the Dolphins offensive line has gone from having six capable starters (for five spots) to potentially scrambling for solutions within a span of several days.

Jesse Davis, on the NFL’s COVID-19 list since Monday, is expected to miss Sunday’s game at the Jets, according to a source.

And Solomon Kindley’s status is in question because of a lingering and painful foot injury that forced him to miss the second half of Sunday’s loss at Denver.

Kindley hopes to play on Sunday at the Jets. But if he cannot, who would start at right guard?

“We have a few guys who haven’t played much but have practiced well,” coach Brian Flores said, mentioning guard/center Michael Deiter, guard/tackle Adam Pankey and tackle Julien Davenport.

“We’ve got some guys who have played in games and had some experience. We’ll see how it goes in practice. They’re all ready for an opportunity if that opportunity presents itself. We’ll get the best five out there and the best combination of players.”

In light of Davis going on the COVID-19 list, Flores was asked how the team possibly could have avoided having any other players go on the COVID list after Davis flew home with the team from Denver on Sunday night.

“We take the tracing and spacing and distance and mask wearing very seriously, whether that’s on the bus or on the plane or in the building,” Flores said.

“The intensive protocol helps that we only see [players] in practice and everything is virtual. We work with the league and talk about exactly who’s in, who’s out. Everything we do we try to keep distance. If you sit within six feet of somebody, you beep and you get away from them [through a device]. I don’t know how much more we can do.”

What will Flores tell players regarding how to handle Thanksgiving during a pandemic?

“Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. I understand families are going to come in. We also try to educate them that limiting the amount of people you come in contact with helps the situation. I think they understand that. At the same time, family is important too. We tell them how important it is to mask and try to keep a distance as much as you can.

“For our single guys, I can’t tell you what those guys are doing. These are all adults. Hopefully they’re making good decisions. This is a year of sacrifices. I don’t think we’re any different from families around the country. I’m used to having 30 to 40 people in the house for Thanksgiving; that’s not going to be the case this year.”

Flores addressed other issues during his Wednesday news conference:

▪ Asked how Tua Tagovailoa has responded to being removed from Sunday’s loss in Denver, Flores said: “Tua has been fine. It’s a little bit of adversity. That has never hurt anyone. We did our normal Tuesday meeting. No issues.”

Flores has said Tagovailoa will start Sunday at the Jets.

▪ Running back Myles Gaskin is now eligible to come off injured reserve after missing three games with a sprained MCL. But the Dolphins might not rush him back immediately.

Flores was non-committal about that: “He is doing everything he can to get back. We’ll make a decision on whether he comes back to practice [this week]. He’s made some gains over the last few weeks and we’ll see how it goes.”

Gaskin is the team’s leading rush (387 yards) on 3.9 per carry.

The Dolphins’ 3.6 per carry average is tied with Chicago for worst in the NFL.

“We’ve got to continue to find different ways to put players in different positions to have success in the run game,” Flores said. “We haven’t tried every avenue. I don’t think any team has. There are constant conversations.”

▪ Though defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a biceps injury, Flores said of a return: “I wouldn’t rule anything out. He’s as tough a guy as there is on our team, since I’ve been around. It’s a tough injury but he’s doing everything he can from a rehab and treatment standpoint.”

The Dolphins also hope receiver Preston Williams (foot injury) can return late in the season but Flores has declined to discuss the likelihood of that.

▪ What’s Flores thankful for on this Thanksgiving?

“I’m thankful for my health and my wife who puts up with my nonsense on a daily basis,... my family. I’m thankful to be head coach of this team. I’m very blessed. My life could have gone a few different ways.”

Flores said you will see “turkey and ham” - among other things - on his table on Thursday. “There’s a lot on the table. There’s always too much.”