Podcast: The ‘Week 2 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp Analysis’ Edition

The NFL regular season starts in two and a half weeks.

Cuts are 10 days away.

And the Miami Dolphins are still not ready for a game.

That’s the bad news.

The good? They’re a lot closer than they were a week ago.

Training camp has been a condensed, intense sprint thus far, with the team in pads most every day the last two weeks.

And there are real reasons for encouragement that this is a solid, and perhaps even good team.

We go through them all, plus discuss the decision to cut Curtis Weaver a week into training camp, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.