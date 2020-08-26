Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The ‘Week 2 Of Miami Dolphins Training Camp Analysis’ Edition

The NFL regular season starts in two and a half weeks.

Cuts are 10 days away.

And the Miami Dolphins are still not ready for a game.

That’s the bad news.

The good? They’re a lot closer than they were a week ago.

Training camp has been a condensed, intense sprint thus far, with the team in pads most every day the last two weeks.

And there are real reasons for encouragement that this is a solid, and perhaps even good team.

We go through them all, plus discuss the decision to cut Curtis Weaver a week into training camp, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service