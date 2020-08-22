An important update regarding Ryan Fitzpatrick, plus Flores’ morning briefing recap

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is back with the team and will practice Saturday after a one-day absence from the team for undisclosed personal reasons.

Fitzpatrick, the team’s presumptive Week 1 starter, has been remarkably consistent with his availability in his two seasons with the Dolphins. He was available for every game in 2019, and barely took a rep — let alone a practice — off last year.

And considering the uninspiring performance by his backups Friday — Tua Tagovailoa and Josh Rosen had an unofficial combined passer rating of 48.5 — Fitzpatrick’s return is welcome news.

“I thought they both made good throws and not so good throws,” Flores said of Tagovailoa and Rosen. “I think everyday is a little bit different, how practice is structure, early downs, third downs, red zone, two minutes, we just want to see that in different scenarios. I think they’re both working hard, they’re both improving. Every play with both guys is a good experience for them, a learning experience. I think they’re improving, especially in those situations.

“The evaluation’s not just, how many incomplete [passes did they have?] There’s a lot that goes into it. I think they’re both getting better.”

▪ It doesn’t seem as though Jerome Baker’s undisclosed injury is particularly serious. Flores didn’t rule out Baker from practicing Saturday after Baker left the field with the help of medical staff the day before.

“Jerome is day-to-day,” Flores said. “He’s going through some treatment this morning, last night This will go down right to the wire whether we can get him out there today.”

▪ One noticeable change in 2020: Players are not forced to run to the Takes-No-Talent wall after a mental error.

The reason? Time constraints. Practices have been condensed due to the NFL’s COVID-19 rules.

“I‘d rather to get on to the next play and lose a rep,” Flores said. “In other years, that’s no the case. We’re at the point in training camp right now we do have enough time, we could incorporate that. Don’t worry: I hammer these guys in meetings. It’s not something we take lightly at all.”

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

▪ On offensive coordinator Chan Gailey: “Chan’s a great teacher. I’ll start with that. He’s a great teacher. Offensively he understands the game. He’s very experienced. ... I’ve been very pleased wiht how Chan’s handling things offensively.”