Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The ‘First Week Of Training Camp Observations (With Praise!)’ Edition

The Miami Dolphins look ... better than expected?

Granted those expectations were low, given the zero practice reps (or even in-person meetings) they had during the spring.

But the first two days of training camp? Not awful.

They looked downright encouraging in some areas. Others, however, need a lot of work.

We break it all down — offensive line, secondary, wide receiver and yes, Tua Tagovailoa — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service