Podcast: The ‘First Week Of Training Camp Observations (With Praise!)’ Edition

Former Miami Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is among the 25 players who are semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
Four first-year eligible players – Jared Allen, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson – are also among the 25 semifinalists. The list also includes four players – Eric Allen, Willie Anderson, Cornelius Bennett and Rodney Harrison – who are semifinalists for the first time although previously eligible for the Hall of Fame.
