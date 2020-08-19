Notes, observations and Tua tidbits from Day 3 of Miami Dolphins training camp practices

Notes and observations from Day 3 of Miami Dolphins’ padded training camp practices in Davie:

▪ Hours after Brian Flores said Tua Tagovailoa has delivered some “good, some bad” in his first two days of camp, the Alabama rookie didn’t have as prominent a role as Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen on Day 3 on Wednesday. But the good news is that he was efficient and accurate in his opportunities.

The Alabama rookie was sacked on his first drop back but then threw a terrific pass down the seam to rookie receiver Kirk Merritt for a completion - with two defenders in the area - and completed his only other pass in his first cycle of 11-on-11 work.

He was also on target during his second session in team drills, without any wow plays (no fault of his) or any bad plays, for that matter.

Say this about Tagovailoa: His accuracy generally has been as advertised. Though a couple of passes weren’t particularly well thrown this week, one of our Miami Herald reporters said he’s 13 for 13 this camp, but for not a ton of yardage. Many have been safe, short throws.

For instance, he threw short passes to Patrick Laird on consecutive plays to end one team drill session.

On run/pass options, Tagovailoa is experienced, savvy and animated, his eyes darting across the field. He stares down the middle and snaps it to the target with precision.

And you see fleeting flashes of the skills that made him one of the best college quarterbacks of his generation. For instance, if he needs to turn the receiver a certain direction he’s able to do it with the ball location.

And this is encouraging: Tagovailoa is showing good mobility and escapability in the pocket - nine months removed from major hip surgery. He smartly took a knee on one play that broke down.

A day after Tagovailoa and Michael Deiter botched two quarterback/center exchanges, they worked on the side on snapping for a time Wednesday, while Fitzpatrick and Rosen were throwing. Tagovailoa handed off to Laird on some of those snaps.

Here was Flores’ blunt assessment of Tagovailoa on Wednesday before practice.

▪ Deiter had a low shotgun snap (to Rosen) when he returned to team drills after practicing on the side with Tagovailoa. Sigh.

Deiter is working a lot at center after starting 15 games at guard last season. Rosen adjusted on that play and completed a pass to Chester Rogers.

▪ Defensive lineman Christian Wilkins tipped a pass by Fitzpatrick, and frankly, it should have been intercepted. Fitzpatrick has been quintessential Fitz — some really good and some really bad. He threw nice passes to Mike Gesicki and Preston Williams for sizable gains.

▪ As expected, Williams returned to practice after being given a light day Tuesday as he works his way back from November ACL surgery.

And Williams looked good, adjusting in the air to catch that aforementioned pass from Fitzpatrick. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, who was in coverage, pounded his hand on the ground.

Beyond cornerback Xavien Howard (who’s on the COVID and PUP lists off knee surgery last December), the only other player not spotted Wednesday was linebacker Sam Eguavoen. Eguavoen’s agent said his absence was due to something minor and he would be back Friday, but the team later placed him on the COVID-19 list.

▪ The Dolphins ran a 1-on-1, goal-line tackling drill and Igbinoghene got trucked twice, including once by receiver Gary Jennings.

But Igbinhoghene has had several good plays in coverage and is being given every chance to start on the boundary until Howard returns.

▪ Solomon Kindley continues to get every chance to win the right guard job. I would make him the very early favorite, which obviously could change at any time if he begins to struggle.

He had a false start Wednesday but clearly has not been overwhelmed by the assignment.

▪ Kindley, a fourth-round pick, appears ahead of rookie second-rounder Robert Hunt, but Hunt is still getting a look in prominent roles. The Dolphins are intent on seeing Hunt at tackle and guard.

Jesse Davis remains the front-runner to start at right tackle, as he did much of last season. But Hunt is getting a look; we cannot go farther than that because of the Dolphins’ policy prohibiting us from specifically saying who is getting first- and second-team reps and at what positions, unless a player or coach says it first.

▪ Rookie Curtis Weaver destroyed left tackle Julien Davenport, who continues to struggle. It appears (from our perspective) that the Dolphins would prefer rookie Austin Jackson win the left tackle job, though they would never say that publicly. Davenport has had a tough start to camp.

▪ Jordan Howard had a long run and continues to look good. The run blocking seems much improved. So, of course, are the top two backs — newcomers Howard and Matt Breida. Which of those two is the starter remains to be seen.

▪ Tight end Mike Gesicki nudged safety Clayton Fejedelem to create separation and make a catch from Fitzpatrick.

▪ Receivers Jakeem Grant, Chester Rogers and Matt Cole returned punts.

Williams didn’t return punts, which is probably a good thing because that’s how his knee was injured last November.

▪ DeVante Parker caught a sideline route and popped Igbinoghene, who didn’t like it. And something irked linebacker Elandon Roberts, who seemed irritated with a teammate about something.

▪ Rookie third-round safety Brandon Jones is getting a long look and has not done anything to hurt his chances.

▪ Cornerback Byron Jones had a nice pass breakup on a deep ball to Preston Williams.

▪ It would be shocking if Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson don’t start at defensive end whenever Miami opens in a 4-3. (Of course, Miami also plays a lot of 3-4.)

Raekwon Davis is trying to push Davon Godchaux and Wilkins at defensive tackle, but the rookie is an underdog to win a starting job in the next few weeks, though he has had some good moments.

▪ The Dolphins remain determined to give Jamal Perry — formerly Jomal Wiltz — every opportunity to retain the nickel cornerback job, though Igbinoghene likely would move there when Howard returns.

▪ With Vince Biegel out, Andrew Van Ginkel is being given every chance to claim a prominent role as an edge defender. After missing much of last season with an injury, Van Ginkel flashed in December, including a big late sack in the Jets game.

▪ The Malcolm Perry slot receiver project is coming along well; he looks smooth there. He has done nothing egregious nor extraordinary in the early stages.

▪ Coach Brian Flores stopped practice late to address the team about something that was bothering him. (Unclear what.) Here’s what Flores said before practice.