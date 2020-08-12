Podcast: The ‘What We’ll Watch For At Miami Dolphins Practice’ Edition

It has been eight long months —

Aug. 17 is the first time the media will be allowed onto team property for viewing purposes, and we’re going to make up for lost time.

Who exactly is this team?

We will begin to find out soon.

Will Tua Tagovailoa look like his old self?

How will Brian Flores use all those new pieces on defense?

And what about the offensive line?

We discuss all of that and much more in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.