Dolphins lose another big name, first offensive starter to the reserve/COVID-19 list

Presumptive starting left guard Ereck Flowers has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the fourth Dolphins player who is currently unavailable due to the virus.

The others: linebacker Jerome Baker, cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and defensive lineman Zach Sieler. There was better news for long snapper Blake Ferguson, who came off that list Sunday; defensive lineman Benito Jones was also on IR/COVID-19 earlier in camp, but has likewise since been cleared for football.

Two other Dolphins — rookie running back Malcolm Perry and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel — had tested positive for COVID-19 at some point recently, but have since recovered and donated their antibody plasma.

Flowers’ designation does not guarantee he tested positive for COVID-19. It’s possible he came in contact with someone who has.

But either way, he is forbidden, for now, from in-person participation in Dolphins meetings, workouts and walkthroughs. The Dolphins held their second day of physicals and equipment distribution Sunday. The nine-day NFL acclimation period begins Monday.

Flowers is the highest-paid Dolphins player who has since gone on IR/COVID-19. He signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Dolphins during free agency after a breakthrough season with Washington a year ago. Flowers, 26, played his high school ball at Miami Norland before going on to thrive at the University of Miami.

The New York Giants drafted him in the first round as a tackle, but he struggled at that position. Viewed by many in New York as a disappointment, he experienced a career renaissance in Washington in 2019.