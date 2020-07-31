The Miami Dolphins placed 2 defensive players on the COVID-19 list — one is a starter

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker on Friday became the team’s most prominent player to date to land on the NFL’s reserve-COVID-19 list.

Baker and defensive tackle Zach Sieler were placed on the list and join two other Dolphins also on that list: cornerback Cordrea Tankersley and rookie long-snapper Blake Ferguson.

Another player, undrafted rookie defensive tackle Benito Jones, was placed on the list on Monday but came off it Wednesday.

“Ya’ll I’m fine,” Baker said on Twitter after the Dolphins’ announcement. “I appreciate the love and support.”

This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19

All 81 Dolphins players have now received at least three COVID-19 tests. So that means no more than five of the 81 have tested positive for COVID since players began reporting in the past week.

Rookies reported eight days ago. Most veterans reported Tuesday.

Baker has started 26 games during his first two seasons, and his 200 career tackles are seventh among all players selected in the 2018 Draft. He was a team captain last season and is expected to start again this season.

The Dolphins claimed Sieler off waivers from Baltimore last season, and he played very well in the Week 16 game against Cincinnati. He’s coming for a backup defensive tackle job.

Ferguson is expected to the team’s long snapper. Tankersley hasn’t appeared in a game in 21 months because of knee issues and is competing for a backup cornerback job.

The Dolphins are now moving into the strength and conditioning phase of camp and then begin practices Aug. 12, with padded practices starting Aug. 17.

The Dolphins did not immediately fill the roster spots created by placing Baker and Sieler on the COVID-19 list.

On Thursday, rookie running back Malcolm Perry and second-year linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel announced that they previously tested positive for COVID-19 but have recovered and donated their blood plasma to people battling the virus.