Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Dolphins

Podcast: The ‘Could The Miami Dolphins Actually Win The Division?’ Edition

Training camp has arrived!

Sort of.

Every Miami Dolphins player has reported to camp. But veterans still cannot enter the building until they have three negative COVID-19 tests.

Still, football is slowly returning. Practices begin in two weeks. The regular season is a month off.

What do we know?

Not as much as we should, but not nothing, either. We have an idea of what the quarterback competition will look like. And we have an idea of how Brian Flores will operate his team in Year 2.

We discuss all that — and Beasley makes a bold prediction! — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service