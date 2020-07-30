Podcast: The ‘Could The Miami Dolphins Actually Win The Division?’ Edition

Training camp has arrived!

Sort of.

Every Miami Dolphins player has reported to camp. But veterans still cannot enter the building until they have three negative COVID-19 tests.

Still, football is slowly returning. Practices begin in two weeks. The regular season is a month off.

What do we know?

Not as much as we should, but not nothing, either. We have an idea of what the quarterback competition will look like. And we have an idea of how Brian Flores will operate his team in Year 2.

We discuss all that — and Beasley makes a bold prediction! — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.