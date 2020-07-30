How Dolphins players who have recovered from COVID-19 have helped those still sick

Dolphins players Malcolm Perry and Andrew Van Ginkel are among the some four million Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both have since recovered — and have done their part to help others who are ailing.

Perry, a rookie running back, and Van Ginkel, a second-year linebacker, each agreed to donate convalescent plasma aboard the OneBlood Big Red Bus.

“I was surprised [by the positive test] initially but was happy because I was presented with the opportunity to give back and donate plasma and help people in need,” Perry said. “Being able to give back to people who weren’t fortunate enough to react the same way you did to the virus and give back to the community was important.”

After recovering from COVID-19, multiple players donated convalescent plasma with @my1blood to help patients who are still fighting the virus.



The plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 contains antibodies that might speed up the recovery of those who are seriously ill.

Research into the efficacy of such transfusion treatment continues; as of Thursday, the FDA still had not decided whether to authorize broad emergency use.

There has been a five-fold increase in hospital orders for such plasma in the Southeastern United States, according to a Dolphins news release.

“Convalescent plasma is needed now more than ever,” said Susan Forbes, senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations for OneBlood. “As quickly as donations come in, they are being processed, tested, and rushed to hospitals. We are grateful to the Dolphins for their partnership and helping create awareness for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to become convalescent plasma donors. These donors hold the potential key in helping patients still fighting the virus to recover.”

Added Dolphins senior vice president of communications and community affairs Jason Jenkins: “The only way to ensure a ready blood supply is to make blood donation a habit. It’s an easy way to make a tremendous impact on the community.”

Along with Perry and Van Ginkel, several other Dolphins players have either been infected by coronavirus or come in close contact with someone who has. Long snapper Blake Ferguson and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley remain on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

“Thanks to all who’ve reached out over the last few days!” Ferguson wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “I feel great and am excited to get back to football as soon as possible! God bless and Fins Up!”

Nearly 130 NFL players have tested positive for COVID-19, either during the offseason or since the start of training camp, according to NFLPA.

The Dolphins encourage anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to sign up to become a plasma donor at OneBlood.org. Those interested must be symptom-free for at least two weeks before they can donate.

OneBlood is a nonprofit blood center that provides blood to more than 250 hospital partners throughout the southeast.