Months after undergoing knee surgery, Xavien Howard still not ready, added to PUP list

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is still not ready to return to practice some eight months after undergoing knee surgery for an injury that ended his season after just five games.

The Dolphins placed Howard on the physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the first day veterans were allowed to report to the team for COVID-19 testing.

Howard can come off the list at any point during training camp once he’s cleared to resume football activities. If the Dolphins do not take him off the list by Week 1, he will have to miss at least the first six weeks of the regular season.

Howard, who has missed 24 games due to various knee issues in his young career, recently posted a picture to social media of himself rehabbing inside the team’s practice bubble.

Former University of Miami Hurricanes cornerback Chad Wilson — whose offseason defensive backs camp drew Bobby McCain, Eric Rowe and several other Dolphins this month — usually spends the offseason working with Howard, but Howard instead has been working with the Dolphins medical staff this offseason as he makes his way back from a November knee operation that was more serious than a simple cleanup, according to a league source.

While Howard is running at full speed, he hasn’t done the types of defensive back drills that he would normally do at Wilson’s camp.The Dolphins have been taking it slowly with Howard but remain hopeful he will be able to start the season on time.“I saw him a couple times at the beginning of quarantine and he looks to be coming along fine,” Wilson said. “He looks to be on track, and I would expect him to be ready when the season starts.”

Meanwhile, linebacker Calvin Munson has been placed on the active/non-football injury list.