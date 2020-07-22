Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘Training Camp Preview’ Edition

First some news: The Miami Dolphins’ entire draft class will be under contract when rookies report for COVID-19 testing Thursday.

Guard Robert Hunt, a second-round pick, was the 11th and final Dolphins draft pick to agree to terms Wednesday. His four-year contract is for $8.1 million, according to our Barry Jackson.

So that’s one less thing Brian Flores and Chris Grier have to worry about.

Good thing. Because their list is long even without any personnel issues.

In the next week, the entire team will gather for the start of the strangest training camp yet. On-field work, due to the coronavirus, is still a ways off. Preseason games are scrapped.

So how will it affect one of the youngest teams in the NFL? And to put a finer point on it: How will it affect the quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick?

We got the band back together to discuss in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.