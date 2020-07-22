Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘Training Camp Preview’ Edition

First some news: The Miami Dolphins’ entire draft class will be under contract when rookies report for COVID-19 testing Thursday.

Guard Robert Hunt, a second-round pick, was the 11th and final Dolphins draft pick to agree to terms Wednesday. His four-year contract is for $8.1 million, according to our Barry Jackson.

So that’s one less thing Brian Flores and Chris Grier have to worry about.

Good thing. Because their list is long even without any personnel issues.

In the next week, the entire team will gather for the start of the strangest training camp yet. On-field work, due to the coronavirus, is still a ways off. Preseason games are scrapped.

So how will it affect one of the youngest teams in the NFL? And to put a finer point on it: How will it affect the quarterback battle between Tua Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick?

We got the band back together to discuss in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service