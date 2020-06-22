Tua Tagovailoa has a crush on this Canadian superstar. She thinks he has good taste

Tua Tagovailoa likes going long — both on and off the field.

Tagovailoa quarterback revealed his celebrity crush in a recent video posted Thursday on the Miami Dolphins’ Twitter account. The lucky lady? Canadian songstress Shania Twain.

“Shania, if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back,” he said, adding that he’s a fan of her as well as her music.

Get to know @Tua on Q&A! pic.twitter.com/ImAGv6lmyY — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 18, 2020

Three days later, Tagovailoa, 22, got the response he was looking for when Twain, 54, came across the video on Twitter.

“Guilty pleasure?! You should be proud of your good taste @Tua” she said Sunday, to which Tagovailoa replied “’You’re still the one @ShaniaTwain.’”

Twain might be a little out of Tagovailoa’s league considering the 32-year age gap and her near-decade long marriage. But odds are he will be okay once football resumes its role as the leading lady in his life.

The Dolphins picked Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in April’s 2020 NFL Draft. He hasn’t played since a hip injury ended the Alabama star’s 2019 season in mid-November.

Tagovailoa, whose hip injury only deepened concerns about his durability, will enter training camp ready to contend for the starting quarterback role. He will have to wrest the job from Ryan Fitzpatrick, 37, who’s not only the incumbent but also doesn’t plan on just rolling over.