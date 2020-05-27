Podcast: The ‘What Is The Miami Dolphins’ Plan At Quarterback?’ Edition

School’s out for summer!

Or at least it will be for us soon.

This might be our last podcast for a while. Then again maybe there’s huge news every week from now until forever, and in that case, you’ll never get rid of us.

But let’s assume we’ll have a quiet summer. Will football be waiting for us when we return?

“Definitely,” based on what Stephen Ross said on CNBC Tuesday.

Great!

But it will look far different. How so? We get into that in the first half of the pod.

The second half? Pure quarterback talk. Will there be a real competition? If the job Ryan Fitzpatrick’s? How much will Tua Tagovailoa play? Does Josh Rosen have a future here?

Better listen to find out.