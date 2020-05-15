NFL clears the way for Dolphins to reopen headquarters — with major restrictions

The Miami Dolphins might reopen their Davie headquarters as soon as next week — but it will be at least another few weeks until coaches and non-injured players are allowed in the building.

The NFL informed teams Friday that club facilities can reopen Tuesday, so long as they abide by state and local regulations. It wasn’t immediately clear if Broward County will give the Dolphins the go-ahead.

The county is beginning Phase 1 of its reopen Monday, allowing retail and restaurants to open their doors, with some restrictions. The Miami Heat, whose arena is located in Miami-Dade County, reopened its arena to players and staff on a limited basis this week.

But even assuming the county gives the Dolphins the green light, we’re a long way from football returning to South Florida.

No coaches will be allowed in the building until at least early June — a function of competitive fairness, since some teams won’t be permitted to turn their lights back on by their state and local government. And the only NFL players allowed in the team headquarters next week are those rehabbing existing injuries.

During the first phase of the NFL’s reopen, clubs may have no more than 50 percent of staff in facility (and no more than 75 people total) in all club locations (training facility and stadium).

Those who can return include personnel staff, football operations and football administration, equipment and medical staff. The NFL will maintain its prohibition on retail or any other customer-facing activities.

Each team will have a designated infection control officer (or ICO), and they all must undergo a training program Monday.

Clubs must promptly report any incidence of COVID-19 in the facility to Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s chief medical officer, in addition to the club ICO. And any change in government regulations must be reported to the league office.

“The first phase of reopening is an important step in demonstrating our availability to operate safely and effectively, even in the current environment,” the memo stated. “After we implement this first phase, and as more states and localities enact policies that allow more club facilities to open, I expect that additional staff, likely including coaching staff, will be allowed to return to club facilities as early as next month.”