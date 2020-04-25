Biggest surprise of Day 2: Despite need, Miami Dolphins stand pat at running back

Running back, perhaps even more than offensive or defensive line, was the Dolphins’ biggest need entering the offseason.

But with one day left of the draft, the team’s decision-makers are showing no great urgency to upgrade the position beyond Jordan Howard, whom they signed in free agency.

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters early Saturday morning that he has not had any conversations with the Jaguars about trading for Leonard Fournette, who is being dangled by Jacksonville. Fournette is in the final year of his contract, and would cost any team that traded for him just $4.2 million in 2020.

The reason that question was asked: The Dolphins missed out on the best running backs in this year’s class — despite having six of the first 70 picks.

Eight running backs are already off the board through the first three rounds: Georgia’s D’Andre Swift, Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor, LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Florida State’s Cam Akers, Ohio State’s J.K. Dobbins, Utah’s Zack Moss, Appalachian State’s Darrynton Evans and Boston College’s A.J. Dillon.

The Dolphins had eyes on Dobbins with the 56th pick, our Barry Jackson reports, but he went just one spot earlier to the Ravens. So Miami instead took Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis.

When we asked Chris Grier, who had nine third-day picks at his disposal to use as trade bait, if he had conversations with teams about moving up for Dobbins, he said that the Dolphins are always talking to teams above or below them in order about a possible trade.

Other takeaways from Grier and Brian Flores’ late-night video conference with reporters:

▪ The Dolphins are open to using all nine of their third-day picks, but are also considering trades.

“We’ll see how the day unfolds,” Grier said.

Remaining options at running back include Miami’s Deejay Dallas, Florida’s Lamical Perine and Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin.

▪ Robert Hunt, the Dolphins’ first of two second-round picks, can play both right tackle and right guard, and the Dolphins seem inclined to wait until they see him in practice before deciding on a position.