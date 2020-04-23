Protecting Tua: Dolphins use 18th pick on USC tackle Austin Jackson

The Dolphins not only drafted a quarterback Thursday, they also drafted a left tackle whose No. 1 responsibility is protecting that QB for the next decade.

After taking Tua Tagovailoa at 5, the Dolphins went with USC’s Austin Jackson at 18.

Who’s Jackson? He’s young (20 years old). He’s he’s raw. And he’s really, really talented.

“The upside with this kid is off the charts,” NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said after the pick was announced.

Jackson was the pick even though more seasoned options like Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland and Houston’s Josh Jones remained available.

He will presumably start (or at the very least compete to do so) at left tackle on a revamped offensive line. The Dolphins signed center Ted Karras and guard Ereck Flowers early in free agency.

How did the Dolphins wind up with Jackson?

A bunch of tackles came off the board ahead of the Dolphins: Andrew Thomas to the Giants at 4, Jedrick Wills to the Browns at 10, Mekhi Becton to the Jets at 11.

That left Tristan Wirfs as the last of the top four tackles — with the lineman-needy Buccaneers standing between the Dolphins at 18 and the player.

Perhaps feeling the heat from Miami, the Buccaneers traded up one spot from 14 to 13 and took the athletic Iowa tackle.