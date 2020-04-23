Who’s your unsung hero? Help them see an upcoming Dolphins game on the Miami Herald

Unprecedented times have a way of unearthing uncommon character and the opportunity to spotlight it. A couple of months ago, who knew that our lives would be so dramatically altered by a global pandemic?

While we mourn those lost to the COVID-19 crisis and ponder our future, socially distanced from many of those we love, we’re surrounded by unique opportunities to celebrate stories of human perseverance and tireless triumph.

While we don’t know when sports will resume, the Miami Herald and its parent company McClatchy are looking to highlight one of these unsung local heroes.

And for this, we turn to you: Who’s your Football Fan Hero? Nominate that person using our easy form at the end of this story.

He or she should be someone whose work in and for the community goes above and beyond to help their neighbors and is also a football fan. Could be a doctor, nurse, firefighter, law enforcement officer, teacher or some other person tasked with public service.

We’ll review the nominees and determine a winner in May who will receive a pair of free tickets to an upcoming Miami Dolphins game.

We don’t yet know when sports will resume, or what the stands, games and seasons will look like when they do, but we do know that there are people in our midst who continue to do incredible and often underappreciated work to ensure others around them remain safe, healthy and secure.

Please help us in shining a light on their service.

Nominate your hero today, right here:

