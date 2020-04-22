Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘NFL Draft Preview’ Edition

Showtime!

The NFL Draft is Thursday.

Thankfully.

No more gasbaggery.

No more rumor-mongering.

Just the truth.

The Dolphins will finally make the picks that will shape the next five years — at least — of the franchise.

Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert at No. 5?

Or how about best player available?

We got through all the scenarios in our final predraft Dolphins in Depth podcast.

