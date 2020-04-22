Miami Herald Logo
Dolphins in Depth podcast: The ‘NFL Draft Preview’ Edition

The NFL Draft is Thursday.

Thankfully.

No more gasbaggery.

No more rumor-mongering.

Just the truth.

The Dolphins will finally make the picks that will shape the next five years — at least — of the franchise.

Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert at No. 5?

Or how about best player available?

We got through all the scenarios in our final predraft Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Armando Salguero
