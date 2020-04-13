The NFL gives Dolphins, 31 other teams OK to get back to work (remotely, of course)

The NFL and the players’ union have agreed on the logistics of a virtual offseason program that will allow coaches face time — remotely — with players beginning next Monday.

That means Dolphins coach Brian Flores will get the chance to address his revamped roster for the first time in just seven days.

“Both our Executive Committee and Board of Player Reps have voted unanimously to approve a virtual offseason program up until the start of training camp,” the NFLPA said in a statement.

Teams with new head coaches were supposed to get a start on their voluntary offseason program last week, but were unable to due to the NFL’s coronavirus policy that has halted travel and closed training facilities.

Those restrictions will remain in place for the forseeable future, but thanks to video conferencing, teams can get some work from their respective homes.

NFL Network, which first reported the agreement between the league and players’ association, notes that no team will be allowed back in its headquarters or on-field work until all 32 teams get the go-ahead from their state and local governments.

The NFL and NFLPA have reached agreement on a voluntary offseason program for 2020, starting next Monday, April 20, per sources. The “virtual period” can begin next Monday, April 20, but -- this is key -- no on-field work until all 32 club facilities can reopen. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 13, 2020

More details, according to NFL Network:

▪ The Dolphins and all 31 other teams are allowed three consecutive weeks of “virtual period” work, including workout instructions. That period runs through May 15.

▪ Each club can send players workout equipment and monitoring devices, with a cap of $1,500 worth of gear per player.

▪ Should the lockdown run through the end of the offseason program (usually early to mid-June), teams can hold a mandatory virtual minicamp, with two hours of classroom time and two hours of workout time.