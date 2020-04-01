Miami Herald Logo
Podcast: The ‘Could The Miami Dolphins Surprise People in 2020?’ Edition

The quarterback question will remain unresolved until the draft, but we feel comfortable saying this about the Miami Dolphins:

They might have more talent on defense than they have had in quite some time.

They upgraded at all three levels in free agency, with the additions of Byron Jones, Kyle Van Noy, Emmanuel Ogbah and others.

So at the risk of getting ahead of ourselves, let’s get ahead of ourselves.

Let’s discuss just how much better the Dolphins should be in 2019 than 2020.

We do that, and get into draft talk, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
