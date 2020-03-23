Miami Dolphins offering relief to season-ticket holders impacted by coronavirus

As the U.S. economic collapse brought on by the coronavirus continues, the Miami Dolphins are offering season-ticket holders some relief:

The option of deferring payments or rolling over their deposits for ticket packages to 2021 if needed, a team spokesman told the Miami Herald.

The team’s season ticket payment structure differs from other organizations in that it allows fans to pay on a monthly basis. As part of this program, the club offers year-round benefits and programs to their customers.

With widespread job losses and a crashing economy, sports teams are facing a new financial reality. All pro and college games are off indefinitely, and the NBA and NHL playoffs are in doubt. The Masters and the Kentucky Derby, two of the spring’s signature events, have been pushed back to the fall.

Even the Summer Olympics in Japan are expected to be canceled for a year, USA Today reported Monday.

But the NFL has the benefit of time. The football season is still six months off, and so the league is proceeding as if it will begin on time. The league year (and free agency) started on schedule Wednesday, and the NFL announced last week that the draft will still be held April 23-25, albeit in a much different form.

Teams have adjusted to the new reality, however. The Packers announced last week that they are extending the payment deadline for 2020 season-ticket holders from March 31 to June 1. The Giants likewise are giving their customers a grace period to make their payments.

The Dolphins will have two preseason and seven regular-season home games in 2020 (they agreed to surrender their eighth home game to play in London). The NFL scheduled is usually released just before the NFL Draft.

More Dolphins ticketing information is available at MiamiDolphins.com.