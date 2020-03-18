5 must-watch Dolphins games to check out on free NFL Game Pass while you’re self-isolated

Note: The Miami Herald and McClatchy news sites have lifted the paywall on our websites for this developing story, providing critical information to readers. To support vital reporting such as this, please consider a digital subscription.

A decade worth of old NFL games is now available to everyone through the end of May.

The NFL decided Wednesday to give out NFL Game Pass free of charge for the few months while the world tries to figure out what to do while cooped up at home with no sports to watch. Every game from 2009-2019 is available, which means you can get your sports fix by watching some Miami Dolphins classics.

While the past decade wasn’t the best for the Dolphins, there are still a handful of must-watch games to check out while you’re social distancing or self isolating because of the coronavirus and COVID-19 outbreak. These are the Miami Herald’s five picks:

Miami Dolphins 22, Cincinnati Bengals 20 (OT); Oct. 31, 2013: Cameron Wake’s walk-off sack

Cameron Wake and the Dolphins made history in 2013. With 6:38 left in overtime, the Cincinnati Bengals were backed up at their own 8-yard line. Andy Dalton backpedaled on third down and Wake tracked him down in the end zone for a sack, and a safety — the third overtime safety in NFL history.

The game was about more than just the historic safety. The walk-off sack capped off perhaps the best game of Wake’s career. Wake logged three sacks in the win and helped force the Bengals into four turnovers.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Miami after the Dolphins blew a 14-point lead earlier in the game. Cornerback Brent Grimes also a 94-yard pick six in the Dolphins’ win in Miami Gardens.

Miami Dolphins 31, San Diego Chargers 24; Nov. 13, 2016: Kiko Alonso’s pick six

Adam H. Beasley’s lede in the Herald said it all.

“It’s OK to believe Dolphins fans,” the beat writer wrote. “Your team is for real.”

With 1:01 left in regulation, linebacker Kiko Alonso intercepted Philip Rivers and raced 60 yards into the end zone to give Miami a 31-24 win in San Diego. The lead changed hands six times as Ryan Tannehill played one of the best games of his career, going 17 of 24 with 240 yards and two touchdowns. It was the Dolphins’ fourth straight win and a sign they were maybe headed to the postseason for the first time since 2008. Speaking of which...

Miami Dolphins 34, Buffalo Bills 31 (OT); Dec. 24, 2016: Dolphins near playoffs

Andrew Franks’ game-winning field goal with 47 seconds left in overtime gave Miami its biggest win of the decade. The Dolphins were on the brink of the postseason after ending the Buffalo Bills’ playoff hopes with a 34-31, overtime win in Buffalo.

Franks was the hero in regulation, too. The kicker sunk a 55-yard field with six seconds left to force overtime and give Miami a chance for the massive win.

It all came after a near collapse. Miami led by two touchdowns with less than 17 minutes to go before the Bills scored 17 straight points to pull ahead with 1:20 left. Quarterback Matt Moore, starting because Tannehill was injured, completed a 17-yard pass to wide receiver Kenny Stills to move the Dolphins across midfield and set up Franks’ game-tying kick. Oh, and running back Jay Ajayi ran for 206 yards. Miami clinched a playoff spot a week later by beating the Kansas City Chiefs.

Miami Dolphins 34, New England Patriots 33; Dec. 9, 2018: ‘The Miami Miracle’

Do you really need anything more than those three words? “The Miami Miracle.” It sums it all up so perfectly. If it’s not enough, can I remind you of what ESPN’s win-probability graph looks like?

It was the game which spawned a thousand T-shirts and a million memes. It made Rob Gronkowski a punch line and, at least for one day, made New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick look like a fool.

The Dolphins called “Boise,” named for the Boise State Broncos’ series of trick plays in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, and executed it perfectly to stun the Patriots, 34-33, at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tannehill threw a deep curl to Stills, who lateraled to fellow wide receiver Devante Parker and he tossed another lateral to Kenyan Drake. The running back took the 69-yard touchdown the rest of the way, running past Gronkowski to win in walk-off fashion. Who cares what happened in the next few weeks? This is all anyone will remember from the Dolphins’ ill-fated 2018 season.

Miami Dolphins 27, New England Patriots 24; Dec. 29, 2019: Dolphins play spoiler

This was ultimately a meaningless game for Miami.

It might have even hurt the Dolphins by dropping them to fifth in the 2020 NFL Draft order. For most Miami fans this game will be remembered for one thing, though: Tom Brady’s final regular-season game with New England.

The Dolphins began the season looking like one of the worst teams in history, losing to the Patriots by 43 points in Week 2.

They ended the season by effectively ending New England’s dynasty, forcing the Patriots to play in the Wild Card round for the first time since 2009. A week later, Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans knocked out New England and Brady agreed to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday.

The game itself was great, too. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 320 yards, and ran for one touchdown and threw for another. The Patriots scored to take a four-point lead with 3:53 left and Fitzpatrick led a 13-play, 75-yard drive to beat New England, 27-24, on a touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds left.