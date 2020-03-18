Podcast: ‘The Miami Dolphins Are Crushing It In Free Agency’ Edition

We knew the Miami Dolphins were going to be active in free agency.

But who thought they would be this active?

In three days, they have added at least six new starters, including two to both the offensive and defensive lines.

And oh yeah, they also signed one of top five players available in all of free agency in Byron Jones.

Granted, after last season, they needed the help and then some.

But it’s impossible not to be encouraged by the work Chris Grier and Brian Flores have done.

We talk about that — and try to stay sane during the quarantine — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.