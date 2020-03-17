Dolphins’ extreme defensive makeover continues with addition of DE Emmanuel Ogbah

The Dolphins’ front seven overhaul continues.

Add versatile defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah to a group that now includes Shaq Lawson and Kyle Van Noy defending the edge for what is an increasing talented, and dangerous, defensive front.

Ogbah will sign two-year deal with $15 million with the Dolphins — with $7.5 million fully guaranteed — according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus.

Ogbah appeared in 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in 2019, recording 32 tackles and a career-high 5 1/2 sacks. He missed the Chiefs’ playoff run with a torn pectoral.

At 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Ogbah has the build to play both defensive end and defensive tackle in Brian Flores’ multiple system.

Ogbah was the 32nd pick in the 2016 draft, selected the by Browns. Cleveland traded him to Kansas City before the 2019 season.

Ogbah was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States with his family at the age of nine.

He joins an defensive line that now includes four players selected in the top 35 of the draft. The others: Lawson, Christian Wilkins, Taco Charlton and Charles Harris (although Harris and Charlton could find their spots on the roster in jeopardy after the latest flurry of moves).