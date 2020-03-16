‘Ereck is coming home to Miami.’ The Dolphins made an early splash on offensive line.

The Miami Dolphins wasted no time upgrading their offensive line in free agency, agreeing to terms with free agent guard Ereck Flowers on a three-year contract, according to his South Florida-based agent Drew Rosenhaus.

The details: $30 million, with $19.95 million fully guaranteed.

“Ereck is coming home to Miami,” Rosenhaus wrote in a text.

Flowers, a former top-10 pick, is a true Miamian. After starring at Miami Norland High School, he went on earn second-team all-conference honors at the University of Miami.

The Giants drafted Flowers as a tackle, but that didn’t work out and they cut him after four seasons. After one season with the Jaguars, the Redskins signed him and moved Flowers to left guard, where he flourished. Pro Football Focus ranked him as the league’s 30th guard (out of 64 starters) in 2019, allowing just two sacks and six penalties in 937 snaps.

It’s believed the Dolphins are bringing Flowers in to play guard. Michael Deiter, a 2019 third-round pick, struggled at left guard as a rookie. His stats? Five penalties and six sacks in 995 snaps.

“’Thankful’ would be a understatement!” Flowers wrote on Twitter. “Want to thank the Redskins organization and all my brothers on the team! Want to thank the fans for all the love and support! God makes no mistakes and it’s been a crazy MF ride so far!! Looking forward to winning a lot of games in my city!!”

“Thankful” would be a understatement! Want to thank the Redskins organization and all my brothers on the team! Want to thank the fans for all the love and support! God makes no mistakes and it’s been a crazy MF ride so far!! Looking forward to winning a lot of games in my city!! — Ereck Flowers (@Eflow_74) March 16, 2020

The Flowers deal almost certainly takes the Dolphins out of the running for Joe Thuney and Brandon Scherff, who were franchised by the Patriots and Redskins, respectively. They still need to improve at the offensive line, however. They at the very least need a center after parting ways with Daniel Kilgore last week.