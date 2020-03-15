Players vote to ratify new CBA. Now we await word from NFL on free agency decision.

Miami Dolphins fans cheer as they defeat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Sunday, December, 22, 2019. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

A slim majority of NFL players have voted to approve an expansive new collective bargaining agreement, ensuring labor peace in the nation’s most popular sport will extend through the 2030 season.

The measure passed by just 60 votes — 1,019 for, 969 against — the NFLPA announced Sunday morning.

“This result comes after a long an democratic process in accordance with our constitution,” the union said in a statement.

Added union president J.C. Tretter: “We understand that not all deals are perfect, and we don’t take the gains we wanted, but couldn’t get, lightly. We now must unite and move forward as a union.”

Sunday’s ratification was the first domino to fall in what could be a hugely consequential week for the NFL.

The league year — and free agency — is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some around the league, including Saints coach Sean Payton, believe the NFL will push back that timeline in light of the coronavirus crisis. But ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported late Sunday that the sense in league circles is that free agency will indeed begin on time. An announcement of the league’s plans is expecting soon.

After news of the ratification was announced, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following: ”We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football. We appreciate the tireless efforts of the members of the Management Council Executive Committee and the NFLPA leadership, both of whom devoted nearly a year to detailed, good faith negotiations to reach this comprehensive, transformative agreement.”

The new CBA includes a series of changes to how the NFL will do business, but the biggest will be a jump from a 16-game season to 17 and an increase in the players’ share of revenues from 47 percent to 48.5 percent.

Voting, which had been extended by a couple of days for reasons unrelated to the coronavirus, ended at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

A few hours after voting ended, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith — who negotiated the new CBA with ownership — posted an open letter on now-ratified proposal that was divisive within the union’s ranks.

“The current proposal contains increases across almost every category of wages, hours, working conditions and benefits for current and former players. Like any contested negotiation, such as a player contract, or even legislation, the proposal also reflects trades with the counterparty which have to be carefully weighed and assessed across the entirety of the deal. Please be confident that I hear — loudly and clearly — those of you who have passionately expressed their perspective that these gains are not enough when weighed against, for example, adding another game.”

After the results of the vote were announced, the NFL Management Council informed teams that the 2020 salary cap will be $198.2 million, up some 5 percent over 2020. The Dolphins are projected to have nearly $100 million in cap space.

▪ The Dolphins this weekend tendered restricted free agents Matt Haack and Vince Biegel, securing their rights through the 2020 season.