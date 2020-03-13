Hours before NFL shuts down pre-draft visits, Dolphins host a coveted running back

Perhaps the Dolphins knew something we didn’t.

In a remarkable development to an unprecedented story, the NFL has informed its 32 franchises that all pre-draft facility visits would be suspended after Friday until further notice due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The league also banned all club personnel from traveling anywhere, including a college campus, to meet with a draft-eligible player. Clubs are still permitted to conduct interviews over the phone or video conference, although that’s limited to three per week per franchise.

Yet hours before that deadline, the Dolphins wisely brought in Ohio State running back — and potential first-round pick — J.K. Dobbins, who lives and trains in Aventura, for a visit.

While some teams are closing their facilities, others are proceeding with extreme caution. For instance, #OSU RB J.K. Dobbins, one of the top backs in the draft, is currently at the #Dolphins facility on a pre-draft visit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2020

The Dolphins are so high on Dobbins that they moved up his “30” visit from mid-April to Friday in case the league took the drastic step of shutting those visits down as part of its coronavirus response, a source told the Miami Herald. Teams in normal years are allowed to bring in 30 non-local players for predraft visits.

But the team’s interest in Dobbins was an open secret long before this week.

“I know that they kind of want a running back,” Dobbins said at the NFL Scouting Combine last month. “From what I’ve seen, the running game was kind of down this year for that team so I definitely think they would benefit off of getting a running back, but that’s not my decision. That’s the coach’s decision and the GM’s decision.”

Dobbins is right. He would be an immediate boost to an offense that Ryan Fitzpatrick led in rushing a year ago.

Dobbins averaged 6.2 yards per carry in three collegiate seasons, with 4,459 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns. And he was especially good in 2019, averaging 6.7 per carry and ending the season with massive performances in four big games: 36 for 157 against Penn State, 31 for 211 against Michigan, 33 for 172 against Wisconsin and 18 for 174 against Clemson.

What’s more, he caught 71 passes in three seasons, averaging 9.1 per catch, with another five touchdowns.

ESPN ranks Dobbins second behind Georgia’s D’Andre Swift among all draft-eligible running backs and projects him as a late first-round pick. The Dolphins are high on both backs, according to people who have spoken to the organization.

Wrote NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah:

“Dobbins is a compact running back with tremendous power, balance and instincts. He is at his best on inside runs. He doesn’t hesitate, accelerating into contact and breaking a ton of tackles. He has a nifty inside spin move and can make second- and third-level defenders miss in space. He has enough speed to get to the perimeter, but he always looks to turn up-field as soon as possible. In the passing attack, he is effective in the screen game, but he has more work to do as a route runner. He had two tough drops vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff, but he was reliable in every other game I studied. He is very aware in pass protection — he can drop his weight and anchor linebackers. Overall, Dobbins’ game should translate very well to the next level. He’ll be a dependable starter immediately.”