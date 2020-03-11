Miami Dolphins get official draft pick list, spend private time with a top draft prospect

The Dolphins this week learned the official slotting of their picks in April’s NFL Draft, and as expected, Miami owns six of the draft’s first 70 picks and 14 selections overall, which is the most of any team.

Here’s the slotting and how Miami acquired the extra picks:

FIRST ROUND

5th overall - their own

18th overall - from Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

26th overall- from Houston in the Laremy Tunsil trade

SECOND ROUND

39th overall - their own

56th overall - from New Orleans in a 2019 draft-day trade

THIRD ROUND

70th overall - their own

FOURTH ROUND

141st overall - compensatory pick after losing Ja’Wuan James to Denver

FIFTH ROUND

153rd overall- from Arizona in the Kenyan Drake trade

154th overall - from Pittsburgh in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

173rd overall - from the Rams from the Aqib Talib trade

SIXTH ROUND

185th overall - their own

SEVENTH ROUND

227th overall - from the Colts in the Evan Boehm trade

246th overall - from the Chiefs in the Jordan Lucas trade

251st overall - a compensatory pick factoring in Miami losing Cam Wake, Brandon Bolden and Frank Gore

The Dolphins don’t have their own seventh-round pick because of the Danny Isidora trade with Minnesota. Isidora, a guard, spent most of the season on injured reserve.

Also, several of the aforementioned picks changed hands multiple times. For example, the fifth round pick that the Dolphins are getting from Arizona in the Drake trade was originally owned by Miami but sent to the Cardinals in the Josh Rosen trade last April.

Incidentally, the Dolphins are owed multiple picks from others teams in the 2021 draft, as well.

Houston owes the Dolphins first and second round picks in 2021 for the Tunsil trade, and Pittsburgh owes Miami a sixth-round pick in 2021 for the Fitzpatrick trade.

Miami owes its 2021 sixth-round pick to Houston and its 2021 seventh-round pick to Pittsburgh.

DOLPHINS VISIT WITH TAYLOR

Dolphins running backs coach Eric Studesville spent private time with Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor on Tuesday, according to a league source, and then ran him through drills at the Badgers’ Pro Day on Wednesday.

Taylor is among several well-regarded draft-eligible running backs under consideration by the Dolphins, a group that also includes Georgia’s DeAndre Swift, Ohio State’s JK Dobbins and LSU’s Clyde Edwards-Helaire, among others.

Taylor was named first-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Running Back of the Year (and first-team all-conference) after rushing for 2003 yards last season, scoring 21 touchdowns and averaging 6.3 per carry. He also caught 26 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns.

“Taylor runs with bend and burst as an outside runner and has home-run speed once he gets into the open field,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein said. “He displays an ability to weave around interior traffic but might have evolved into more of a thinker than reactor inside due to fumbling issues and the litany of loaded fronts he faced. His patience and understanding of the where/when of blocks allowed him to thrive in multiple run schemes. His traits, toughness and talent should make him an early starter with a solid ceiling and more third-down potential than we saw at Wisconsin.”

▪ The Dolphins are expected to attend quarterback Oregon’s Pro Day on Wednesday and will get another close look at quarterback Justin Herbert. The Dolphins are considering Herbert with the fifth pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Oregon’s other draft prospects include guard Shane Lemieux and guard/tackle Calvin Throckmorton.

▪ A Dolphins official spent time Wednesday with North Central quarterback Broc Rutter, who was named the best player in Division III football last season. The 6-2 Rutter is the Division III all-time passing leader with 14,265 yards.

▪ As coaches and scouts travel to college pro days as part of the pre-draft process, the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers have pulled their coaches off the road, at least temporarily, as a precautionary measure amid the spread of the coronavirus, according to a Yahoo Sports report.

Dolphins coaches and others remained on the road throughout the country on Wednesday, and there are no immediate plans to change that, but it’s a fluid situation and a change in approach is possible if deemed necessary.