Dolphins in Depth podcast: The NFL Free Agency Preview Edition

Enough waiting.

Let’s start signing.

The Dolphins have been building to this moment for 14 months. And next Thursday, it finally arrives.

The new league year and the start of free agency.

With nearly $100 million in cap space — before making cuts — the Dolphins have the resources to sign any player they want.

But what will they do?

Will they go quality or quantity? (The Dolphins would argue they’ll do both.)

We break down all of that — and Beasley makes a crazy prediction — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.