Dolphins in Depth podcast: The NFL Free Agency Preview Edition

Enough waiting.

Let’s start signing.

The Dolphins have been building to this moment for 14 months. And next Thursday, it finally arrives.

The new league year and the start of free agency.

With nearly $100 million in cap space — before making cuts — the Dolphins have the resources to sign any player they want.

But what will they do?

Will they go quality or quantity? (The Dolphins would argue they’ll do both.)

We break down all of that — and Beasley makes a crazy prediction — in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.

Profile Image of Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
