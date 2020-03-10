Brian Flores’ proposed rule change would help defenses hold late leads. Here’s how.

The Miami Dolphins were one four teams to submit potential rule changes to the NFL for consideration at this month’s annual meeting in Palm Beach.

It’s no surprise, considering their head coach’s background, that their suggested tweak to the rule book would benefit defenses.

Brian Flores wants defenses to have the option to roll the clock on the referee’s signal should the offense commit a declined penalty late in either half.

That would be a change to Rule 4, Section 3, Article 2, which states that the clock will start at the snap after any penalty — offensive or defensive — in the final two minutes of the first half or the final five minutes of the second.

Here’s the real-word application to the Dolphins’ proposed rule change: If a team is behind and driving to either tie or go ahead and commits a non time-conserving penalty (e.g., intentional grounding, false start, etc.), that rallying team actually can get an advantage — extra time to regroup that doesn’t run off the clock — by violating certain rules.

But if ratified, Flores’ rule change would make it very difficult for a team that’s behind to huddle without burning a timeout after committing a penalty in certain circumstances late in the game. The defense would almost certainly elect to start the clock sooner than the snap, forcing the offensive team to hurry.

To become official, the Dolphins’ proposal will need 24 of the league’s 32 owners to vote in favor at the annual meeting.

Here’s the full list of proposed rule changes that will be considered at the meeting:

▪ The Dolphins’ compensatory draft pick haul ended up being less than they originally hoped, and probably expected.

The NFL awarded Miami a fourth-round (141st overall) and a seventh-round (251st) pick for losing Ja’Wuan James, Frank Gore, Cameron Wake and others to free agency in the 2019 offseason. The success of Ryan Fitzpatrick and injuries to James and Wake mitigated what could have been a larger prize.