Dolphins in Depth podcast: Miami’s quarterback picture comes into focus at Combine

Tuesday was an important day for the Miami Dolphins at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Some big pieces fell into place as they ramp up their quarterback search.

They will likely take one early in the NFL Draft.

Sadly, they won’t be drafting first. And probably won’t be taking Joe Burrow.

But Tua Tagovailoa is a real possibility, either at five or perhaps higher, if they need to move up.

Then there’s Justin Herbert. Did the Oregon star do enough to allay fears about his leadership?

We get into all that and much more in our Combine edition of Dolphins in Depth.