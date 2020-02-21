NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Breaking down the Miami Dolphins’ top five options at DB

This is the fourth in a series of position previews ahead of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Xavien Howard’s health and (now-resolved) legal issue should cast Chris Grier’s decision to make him the highest-paid cornerback ever in a more skeptical light.

But let’s give the Miami Dolphins general manager — and Howard — the benefit of the doubt here and say that a healthy Howard stays out of trouble and returns to his Pro Bowl level of play.

If so, the Dolphins have the makings of a really good — and potentially great, depending on this offseason — secondary.

The draft is loaded with players who would both fill Dolphins needs and fit their scheme.

Jeff Okudah

School: Ohio State.

Year: Junior.

Position: Cornerback.

Height/weight: 6-1, 200.

2019 stats: 34 tackles, 9 passes defensed, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 1/3.

What to know: He’s the best player at his position and arguably the best player in the entire draft. Some eye-opening stats from Pro Football Focus, which insists Okudah was as dominant in college as Jalen Ramsey was: In 27 games his last two years on campus, he didn’t allow more than 50 receiving yards once, the only qualifying corner to do that. Of the 93 times he was targeted when lining up outside, he allowed a first down on only one-fifth of those targets. Those are elite, elite numbers. Sadly, he probably will be gone when the Dolphins pick fifth (and they’re likely taking a quarterback, anyway).

They said it: “Head coach and general manager’s dream prospect with blue-chip physical traits, mental makeup and personal character. He has size, length and foot quickness to road-block press release and elite closing burst to close catch windows or eliminate yards after catch. He has room for improvement with his recognition and balance at the top of the route, but quarterbacks rarely target and beat him over the top. He has a rigid adherence to technique, but squeezing coverage even tighter and trusting his traits, talent and recovery speed could make him one of the top shutdown corners in the game.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.

C.J. Henderson

School: Florida.

Year: Junior.

Position: Cornerback.

Height/weight: 6-1, 202.

2019 stats: 33 tackles (3 for loss), 11 passes defensed, 1 sack.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 2/11.

What to know: Come on home, C.J. For those unaware, he’s a Miami native (Columbus High) who originally committed to UM before switching to UF. The Hurricanes sure could have used him. Per PFF, he allowed just 20 of the 37 passes targeting him to be caught in 2019, good for a percentage (54.1) right around his career average. In other words, he has been consistently great, as evidenced by Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham calling him the best corner he has ever coached — after Henderson’s freshman season. If Henderson falls to 18, Chris Grier shouldn’t think twice about drafting him.

They said it: “Primarily an outside corner who is at his best in man-to-man coverage, Henderson possesses smooth hips and easy speed — he doesn’t stress to stay in stride with receivers going vertical. Henderson locates the ball well and displays good ball skills, breaking up 11 passes this season. Run support and physicality at the line of scrimmage are his weaknesses (only 33 tackles in nine games), but those will improve as he gets stronger. — Todd McShay, ESPN.com.

Grant Delpit

School: LSU.

Year: Junior.

Position: Safety.

Height/weight: 6-3, 203.

2019 stats: 65 tackles (4 1/2 for loss), 7 passes defensed, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 1/13.

What to know: Grant Delpit is the player that the Dolphins tried to force Bobby McCain to become. But McCain is a fraction of Delpit’s size, and as a result, he broke down physically during the 2019 season. The Dolphins — who are likely to move on from Reshad Jones this offseason — could solve two problems with one pick. Take Delpit — who won the Jim Thorpe Award and was first-team all-conference last year — and plug him in at free safety next to Eric Rowe, and move McCain back to nickel corner, his more natural position.

They said it: “Delpit is a tall, fast free safety who also possesses the ability to play in the slot. From the deep middle, he trusts his eyes and explodes to the ball, whether run or pass. He has outstanding range and I trust his ball skills. His numbers dropped this past season, but that was the result of some nagging injuries. He is fluid and smooth when lined up in the slot. He is aggressive as a force defender, but he has too many fly-by missed tackles. Everyone at the school raves about his leadership and intangibles. Overall, Delpit needs to clean up some tackling issues, but he has Pro Bowl potential at free safety.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com.

Xavier McKinney

School: Alabama.

Year: Junior.

Position: Safety.

Height/weight: 6-3, 203.

2019 stats: 95 tackles (5 1/2 for loss), 5 passes defensed, 4 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 2/16.

What to know: Who’s better — Delpit or McKinney? Depends on the scout you ask. There’s certainly a case to be made for the latter, who went overshadowed at times in 2019, even on his own team. McKinney is expected to be one of at least five Crimson Tide players to go in the first round, and will probably be the first Alabama defender off the board. McKinney was first-team all-conference and third-team All-American his junior year, starting all 13 games for Alabama. And he’s precisely the type of player Brian Flores covets: He played safety and nickel corner in college.

They said it: “McKinney is the most versatile of the bunch. He has the ability to play field or boundary cornerback in addition to either safety role. He is being projected to go in the latter half of the first round, which would be a great value for any team. McKinney has missed more tackles than expected so that number will need to come down. The Georgia native does a good job of reading and reacting.” — Josh Edwards, CBSSports.com.

Noah Igbinoghene

School: Auburn.

Year: Junior.

Position: Cornerback.

Height/weight: 5-11, 200.

2019 stats: 42 tackles (1 for loss), 7 passes defensed.

ESPN position/overall draft ranking: 3/19.

What to know: Do you take projects in the first round? Bill Belichick rarely does. He traditionally goes with solid, if not necessarily flashy, in the first round and draft based on upside in Round 2. Now, we don’t know for certain if Grier and Flores share that philosophy, but based on their first ever pick together — Christian Wilkins — logic suggests they do. So to make a long story short, Igbinoghene is a better fit in Round 2 than 1. As recently as 26 months ago, he was a wide receiver. He s since switched to defense, and while the ability is there, the polish is not — yet.

They said it: “Stocky but explosive receiver-turned-cornerback whose play generates both intrigue and concern. He’s extremely physical from snap to whistle with the strength to alter route timing from press. He’s a good athlete with a plus burst to close. He’s naturally aggressive to ambush catch tries. Staying in phase on the vertical plane is a challenge and pattern recognition is surprisingly average. Improvement is likely with more experience and technique, but playing with downfield poise is not guaranteed. He’s good in run support and offers early special teams help as he continues to learn his craft.” — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com.