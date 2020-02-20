Miami Herald Logo
Dolphins in Depth Podcast: The ‘NFL Scouting Combine Preview’ Edition

The drama — and stakes — are high heading into next week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Will LSU quarterback Joe Burrow try to force the Bengals’ hand?

Will Tua Tagovailoa’s injured hip withstand its greatest scrutiny yet?

Will Justin Herbert prove he has the ‘It’ factor?

Will Adam Beasley eat all of St. Elmo’s cocktail sauce?

We don’t know the answer to all those questions yet. But that hasn’t stopped us from debating them in this very important edition of the Dolphins in Depth podcast.

