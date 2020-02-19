What ESPN’s Kiper believes Herbert must show Dolphins, NFL at Scouting Combine

The Justin Herbert-to-Miami train picked up serious speed this week.

The Dolphins have “an increasing positive view” of the Oregon quarterback, the Miami Herald reported Monday, and could even take him over Tua Tagovailoa.

A day later, ESPN’s resident draftnik Mel Kiper projected Dolphins general manager Chris Grier will use the fifth overall pick on Herbert (after the Lions select Tagovailoa).

Now, there’s a reason most of Dolphins fandom is freaking out. Tagovailoa, when healthy, is the far superior prospect. Herbert, meanwhile, has real questions about his instincts, accuracy and leadership. They see him as younger version of Ryan Tannehill, who never could put it together in seven seasons in in Miami.

And yet ...

“I think they should go with the top quarterback on the board, and that’s Herbert,” Kiper wrote. “I said during the season that he is a maddening evaluation because of his inconsistencies as a thrower, but he is rising after an MVP week at the Senior Bowl. Herbert has the highest ceiling of any of the quarterbacks in this class.”

On Wednesday, Kiper spoke with reporters from around the country in advance of next week’s NFL Scouting Combine, and elaborated on his Herbert evaluation. Specifically, he was asked what the occasionally quiet, but obviously gifted prospect needs to prove in Indianapolis.

Kiper’s response:

“There’s nothing you can do [on the field]. The games are over. The most important thing is [proving in interviews] he has that ‘It’ factor. That you can command the room, have the aura about you. That they know you’re a leader. That’s what Justin Herbert has to show. He has outstanding physical talent. We know how intelligent he is, he’s a great kid. But is he instinctive enough as a quarterback and does he have the ‘It’ factor to be an incredible, off the charts competitor? What level competitor are you? And that’s what teams really want to find out here.”

No better judge of that quality than Dan Marino, who joined Grier and Brian Flores at the Senior Bowl — where Herbert starred — and will presumably be in the room for interviews next week too.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Tua Tagovailoa to Lions?

▪ Tagovailoa, even with health questions, is a top-5 pick, Kiper said. He likened the Alabama quarterback to Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes, who benefited from a redshirt rookie year (although for vastly different reasons).

Kiper mocking Tagovailoa to the Lions is puzzling, since Lions owner Marta Ford essentially put coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn on notice that their jobs depend on competing for the playoffs in 2020. Why would Detroit’s decision makers waste a pick on a player who might not be able to help them win now?

“They need to win and that’s important,” Kiper conceded. “Tua, if you drafted him that you send the message, we have a QB now that’s the heir apparent to Matt [Stafford]. Could redshirt Tua, which may be the best scenario for him moving forward. [But] the trade[-down] possibility is real for them or the New York Giants.”

▪ The Redskins should consider trading the No. 2 pick — and presumably pass on Chase Young — if they get “bowled over” by a trade offer.

“Chase Young is arguably the best player in this draft,” Kiper said. “I would say for a young pass rusher who had all those strip sacks and forced fumbles, you’re not going to get a QB type offer.. If you get an offer you can’t refuse, you think about moving down, picking ups some extra offers .”

▪ Elsewhere, the Dolphins are adding blocking tight end Michael Roberts after a productive recent workout with the team, NFL Network first reported. The former fourth-round pick missed all of 2019 with a shoulder injury, has 13 catches and three touchdowns in his career.