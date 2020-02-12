What if the Cincinnati Bengals make the Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa decision for them?

The question on Radio Row two weeks back was Does Joe Burrow want the Cincinnati Bengals?

The more important question is Do the Bengals want Joe Burrow?

Or, to put a finer point on it, should they, when — in the minds of some — he isn’t even the best quarterback prospect in the draft.

Take, for example, NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, who on Wednesday published his list of top-five prospects by position.

Burrow ranked second. First? Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa, even though teams still haven’t had a chance to examine his surgically repaired hip.

Brooks’ rationale:

Tagovailova is the most talented QB1 in the class with a game that’s eerily similar to a left-handed version of Drew Brees. Despite an injury history that could make some decision-makers pause, Tagovailova’s A-plus arm talent, athleticism and intangibles make him an intriguing option as a franchise quarterback. Burrow is coming off the best season by a quarterback in college football history. He is a high IQ playmaker with outstanding rhythm as a passer. He throws with superb touch, timing and anticipation. He also flashes impressive movement skills as a runner.

Do the Bengals’ share Brooks’ evaluation?

Again, all we know about Tagovailoa’s health is the information leaked by his camp. But that will change in two weeks, when independent medical professionals will get the chance to examine him at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Let’s for the sake of argument say that Tagovailoa’s broken and dislocated hip is indeed “healed,” as a source told NFL Network this week. And that Tagovailoa’s long injury history isn’t enough to scare off the Bengals.

Why wouldn’t they consider taking him first overall? Even with Burrow’s record-breaking season, Tagovailoa likely would have been the first player taken in April if he never got hurt.

Plus, LSU’s Heisman Trophy Award winner dropped hints two weeks ago that he might not be gung-ho on joining perhaps the cheapest franchise in the NFL.

Appearing on the Dan Patrick Show Super Bowl Week, Burrow said the following:

“You want to go No. 1, but you also want to go to a great organization committed to winning, committed to winning Super Bowls.”

So it’s not totally impossible to envision the Bengals talking themselves into Tagovailoa, either at 1 or later in the first round, if they trade back.

With three first-round picks and two more in the second, the Dolphins have by far the most capital to offer the four teams ahead of them in the draft, should they decide they need to move up to get their guy.

And that guy could actually be Burrow. Stephen Ross recently voiced his concerns about Tagovailoa’s health.

Was that posturing or the truth?

We probably won’t know for another two months.