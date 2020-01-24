Flores adds another assistant to staff — and this one has a history with Dolphins

University of California assistant Gerald Alexander is heading to Miami.

Or more accurately: Heading back to Miami.

As a player, Alexander was a journeyman safety who spent parts of the 2011 season with the Dolphins, appearing two games.

Nine years later, he’s back in the organization, in charge of the room he once was a part of.

Alexander is the latest addition to Brian Flores’ coaching staff, hired this week to lead the Dolphins’ defensive backs. He replaces Josh Boyer, whom Flores promoted to defensive coordinator when Patrick Graham left for the Giants.

Alexander’s nine-year playing career ended after the 2011 season. He started coaching the next fall, and after a season on the high school level, worked at Arkansas State, Washington, Indiana State and Montana State before Cal coach Justin Wilcox hired him to lead the Bears’ defensive backs in 2017.

“DW - Grateful you took a chance on me as a 2nd year FCS coach in your first opp to be a HC and trusting me with the responsibility of the back end,” Alexander wrote on Twitter. “ ... Thank you for helping my NFL dream come true!.... AGAIN!!!”