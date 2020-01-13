New York Giants poach another assistant from Miami Dolphins’ coaching staff

Jerry Schuplinski spent 2019 as the Dolphins’ de facto quarterbacks coach.

He will spend 2020 with the Giants in a more formalized role.

Schuplinski will join his longtime colleague Joe Judge in New York as the Giants’ quarterbacks coach, the Herald confirmed Monday. It’s unclear if the Dolphins will replace him.

The news comes a day after learning Brian Flores hired West Virginia assistant Robby White to run the Dolphins’ quarterbacks room. He will be the first Dolphins assistant to formally hold that role since Jim Caldwell took a medical leave of absence last summer.

Schuplinski, who filled in when Caldwell left the team, might have been in line for the promotion, but it instead went to White, who spent last season as the Mountaineers’ special assistant to the head coach for football and senior analyst.

Just as White had a history with new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey with the Jets, Schuplinski and Judge worked together in New England.

Judge, hired by the Giants as head coach last week, also lured Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham from the Dolphins after just one season. Josh Boyer, who ran the Dolphins’ cornerbacks room in 2019, is expected to be formally promoted to defensive coordinator in the coming days.

The Dolphins have now either lost or moved on from five assistants since the season ended two weeks ago: Schuplinski, Graham, offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea, safeties coach Tony Oden and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.