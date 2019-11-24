Dolphins’ front seven gets a talent infusion with these two key defenders back

Dolphins defensive end Taco Charlton missed the Bills game with an elbow injury. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium:

Dolphins: CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster, C/G Chris Reed, T Isaiah Prince, C/G Keaton Sutherland, TE Clive Walford, LB Trent Harris.

Browns: WR Taywan Taylor, S Eric Murray, CB Robert Jackson, DE Olivier Vernon, T Kendall Lamm, G Drew Forbes, TE Pharaoh Brown.

What it means: The Dolphins’ front seven might be as talented as it has been all season. Taco Charlton will play after missing last week’s game with an elbow injury. And Raekwon McMillan returns after his own health issue. Meanwhile, Andrew Van Ginkel will make his NFL debut after being activated off injured reserve. All this is good news for a Dolphins defense that will be very thin on the back end. Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain are both out for the season. Xavien Howard was shut down weeks ago. Of the defensive backs to appear in a game for the Dolphins last year, just Walt Aikens (who had 33 defensive snaps in 2018) is the only one left.

