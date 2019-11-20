Podcast: The ‘Tua’s Hurt. Now What?’ Edition

But it was the Dolphins’ 2020 draft plan that might have crumbled.
So much changed when the Alabama phenom went down in a heap Saturday.
For the Dolphins, everything might have changed. We wrote recently how they almost certainly will not pick any higher than third overall. And now there might be only two quarterbacks — if that — worth taking that high.
Subscribe and Save
Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99!
Adam Beasley has covered the Dolphins for the Miami Herald since 2012, and has worked for the newspaper since 2006. He is a graduate of Syracuse University’s S.I. Newhouse School of Communications and has written about sports professionally since 1996.
Armando Salguero has covered the Miami Dolphins and the NFL since 1990, so longer than many players on the current roster have been alive and since many coaches on the team were in middle school. He was a 2016 APSE Top 3 columnist nationwide. He is one of 48 Pro Football Hall of Fame voters. He is an Associated Press All-Pro and awards voter. He’s covered Dolphins games in London, Berlin, Mexico City and Tokyo. He has covered 25 Super Bowls, the NBA Finals, and the Olympics.
Comments