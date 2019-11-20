Podcast: The ‘Tua’s Hurt. Now What?’ Edition

It was Tua Tagovailoa’s hip that broke.

But it was the Dolphins’ 2020 draft plan that might have crumbled.

So much changed when the Alabama phenom went down in a heap Saturday.

For the Dolphins, everything might have changed. We wrote recently how they almost certainly will not pick any higher than third overall. And now there might be only two quarterbacks — if that — worth taking that high.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

So what’s Plan B?

Who knows? But we game theory out all the scenarios, including one that Dolphins fans might not like one bit, in our latest Dolphins in Depth podcast.