The Dolphins get back a valued offensive lineman. Will they use him Sunday?

Miami Dolphins tackle Julien Davenport (70), seen here Sept. 5, began practicing Thursday and is eligible to begin playing on Nov. 17. He has been on injured reserve.

Julien Davenport is back.

Will he be back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Bills?

The Dolphins activated Davenport off injured reserve Saturday, making him available for Sunday’s game.

He spent the past two months rehabbing knee and leg injuries, and returned to practice two weeks ago. Davenport, acquired in the Laremy Tunsil trade, started the opener at right tackle, only to get hurt during practice the following week.

“He’s practiced and he’s been out there the last couple of weeks,” Dolphins coach Brian Flores said recently. “He’s definitely getting better. I would say from a technique, from a fundamentals standpoint, that’s improved over the last couple of weeks. Obviously it’s not where we want it to be quite yet but we’re making a lot of progress, so we’ll see.”

With Davenport out, the Dolphins have gone mostly with J’Marcus Webb at left tackle and Jesse Davis at right. Davenport can play both, but worked as Miami’s sixth offensive lineman in practice Friday. Isaiah Prince also gotten work at right tackle, but has since fallen out of favor.

To make room for Davenport on their roster, the Dolphins cut Andrew Donnal, a midseason pickup who appeared in the past two games, both Miami victories.