Dolphins get Reshad Jones back, but two other defensive starters are out vs. Bills

The following players are inactive for the Miami Dolphins’ game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium:

Dolphins: T Isaiah Prince, G Shaq Calhoun, C/G Chris Reed, DE Taco Charlton, LB Raekwon McMillan, CB Xavier Crawford, CB Ken Webster

Bills: RB T.J. Yeldon, WR Duke Williams, TE Tommy Sweeney, OL Ryan Bates, G Ike Boettger, DT Vincent Taylor, S Dean Marlowe

What it means: Jones’ return is an obvious boost for Miami’s defense. The safety hasn’t played in more than a month with a chest injury, which he revealed Wednesday was a case of cracked ribs. If he’s back in the starting lineup right away, cornerback Eric Rowe could slide back to to his natural position after moonlighting as a starting safety, which would be a help because cornerback Ken Webster is out for the third straight game with an ankle injury.

The bigger issue, though, might be the defensive players who are newly out. Charlton and McMillan both will not play after being listed as questionable on the Dolphins’ injury report Friday. Charlton has an elbow injury, while McMillan is dealing with a knee injury. The two starters have been among Miami’s most productive defensive players and each plays a major role in a different facet of the defense. Charlton is a cornerstone of the Dolphins’ pass defense with a team-leading four sacks, plus five quarterback hits. McMillan, on the other hand, is the centerpiece of Miami’s run defense and has consistently graded out as one of most productive run stoppers in the NFL. He ranks second on the team with 55 tackles and has two tackles for loss.

Charlton’s absence is mitigated a bit by the return of Moss, who hasn’t played in more than a month, either, but started four straight games before going down with an ankle injury. McMillan’s absence should mean an even larger role for Biegel, who leads the Dolphins with 11 quarterback hits.

Another notable return for Miami: Julien Davenport is active a day after being activated from injured reserve. The tackle started the first game of the season before fracturing his leg in practice in September.